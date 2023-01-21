The City of Chino has created two full-time positions to help homeless individuals find sustainable housing and provide them with resources.
The city council on Tuesday approved the positions of a full-time homeless outreach coordinator and an assistant coordinator.
The city had been providing homeless services through its $193,704 annual contract with Social Work Action Group (SWAG), a non-profit organization, since February 2019 but terminated the contract.
City spokesperson Vivian Castro said the city and SWAG agreed to a termination on Nov. 10, 2022, based on differing philosophies and SWAG’s available resources and staff. Ms. Castro said SWAG’s approach applies “best practices” to support individuals experiencing homelessness while the city prefers a holistic approach that assists those who need support, whether they are experiencing homelessness or a mental health crisis.
“Since SWAG’s approach does not reach all the individuals we seek to help, it was determined to be in the best interest of both parties to terminate the agreement,” she said. The coordinator and assistant coordinator will serve as liaison to the homeless community and will work in conjunction with the Chino Police Department’s quality of life team, city case managers, non-profits, and San Bernardino County “to provide a comprehensive team approach to the needs of the vulnerable members of our community,” Ms. Castro said.
Staff is currently working with 30 homeless individuals in Chino, Ms. Castro said.
The homeless outreach coordinator will earn a starting monthly salary of $5,510 and the assistant homeless outreach coordinator will earn a monthly salary of $5,010.
The funds used to pay for the contract will cover the new positions, according to a staff report.
