Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, April 5
Vandalism, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:54 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 6:56 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 3:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Lombardy Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:08 p.m.
Child abuse, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Vandalism, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 7 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Manzanita Court, 9 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 10:26 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Identity theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Robbery, 4400 block of Dahlia Road, 12:19 a.m.
Mail theft, 700 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:33 a.m.
Burglary, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7000 block of Silverado Street, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:53 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:24 p.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Possession of a controlled substance, Riverside Drive and Yorba Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Daisy Lane, 3:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:45 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Third Street, 10:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Theft, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8:33 p.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of a switchblade, 5300 block of C Street, 10:27 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 3:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block East End Avenue, 4:44 a.m.
Assault, 8300 block of Spirit Street, 8:18 a.m.
Burglary, 12700 block of Ramona Avenue, 2 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12100 block of Benson Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3 p.m.
Theft, 8100 block of Wishing Well Lane, 4:23 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of 16th Street, 5 p.m.
Assault with a firearm, 8800 block of Market Street, 5:48 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, 11400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Using tear gas against a person except in self-defense, 16300 block of E. Preserve Loop, 9:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:08 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of 8:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 11 a.m.
Mail theft, 7400 block of Botany Street, 12:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Exhibit a concealed firearm in public, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 1:57 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11700 block of Craw Avenue, 2 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Dover Street, 5 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 6:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Francis and Monte Vista avenues, 7:30 p.m.
Theft, 4900 block of Francis Avenue, 8:59 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 12:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Walden Street, 12:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 3:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Third Street, 5:18 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate to avoid compliance, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 4000 block of Francis Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11:48 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
(Editor’s note: Crime reports from the Chino Hills Police Department were not available after April 5).
Wednesday, April 5
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:31 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
Fraud, 14700 block of Elkwood Circle, 3:02 p.m.
