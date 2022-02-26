A sewer main replacement project will take place on Eucalyptus and Yorba avenues in Chino because of high volumes of sewer flow being discharged in collection systems.
The Chino City Council on Feb. 15 awarded a $4,915,163 contract to MNR Construction of La Verne to replace and upsize the sewer along the impacted segment.
Natalie Avila, associate engineer of Chino, said there are sewer capacity deficiencies along Yorba Avenue between Murrieta Street and Eucalyptus Avenue and along Eucalyptus Avenue between Yorba Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue.
Due to the conversion of septic systems in the city’s sphere of influence, the project was included in the capital improvement program budget, she said.
The work includes replacing the 10-inch and 15-inch clay pipe sewer mains, installing a steel casing across railroad property, replacing and rehabilitating sewer manholes, reconnecting sewer laterals, and repairing asphalt.
Construction will begin mid-March and is expected to be completed by the end of October, said Ms. Avila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.