Every 10 years, cities with by-district election systems must use new census data to redraw district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.
This process, called redistricting, ensures each district has nearly equal populations.
Under the Fair Maps Act that took effect Jan. 1, 2020, four public hearings must be held to ensure community members have the opportunity to provide input on the drawing of the maps.
At least one hearing must be held before the maps are drawn, and at least two hearings must be held after the maps are drawn.
The Chino Hills City Council held its first public hearing on Tuesday and the Chino City Council will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
The Chino Valley Unified School District, which does not have by-district elections, will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 to carve out five districts.
In January, the school district was threatened with a lawsuit by a Malibu law firm alleging that its at-large election system was a violation of the California Voting Rights Act because it diluted the minority vote.
In 2016, the cities of Chino and Chino Hills were also threatened with lawsuits for the same reason and hired National Demographics Corporation to draw boundaries for district-based elections.
Both cities now have by-district elections in which voters choose the candidate who lives in their area, or “district.”
In advance of the June 17 school board meeting, the district has posted three maps showing potential scenarios.
Residents may view the maps and provide comments by visiting chino.k12.ca.us and clicking on “by-trustee area election system.”
The tab provides access to a page the district has created with links to timelines, key dates, the maps, frequently-asked questions, and a narrative of the by-district system.
Chino Hills
Some members of the city council weren’t impressed with the draft maps drawn by National Demographics Corporation.
Mayor Brian Johsz said the new approximation of maps was confusing and the use of census tracts to comprise the districts appeared odd.
“We are at the very beginning of the districts being redrawn and I think those maps were unnecessary for the purpose of this first meeting,” said the mayor. “The city council, with public input, has a long way to go in this redistricting process.”
Councilman Art Bennett said his district was redrawn to go to the east side of District 4, which is Mayor Johsz’ district that encompasses Fairfield Ranch.
“I’ve never been on the east side of the 71 Freeway,” said Councilman Bennett. “My boundary is Pipeline Avenue, so I don’t know why they chose to move it there.”
Councilman Bennett noted that the census numbers won’t be available until Sept. 30.
“Progress can’t start until we get the final numbers,” he said. “We don’t have the data to start making concise adjustments because we don’t know where the population really is.”
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, who is in District 5, suggested her existing northern boundary be moved down to Woodview Road instead of its current boundary at Valle Vista Avenue. Mr. Bennett said it didn’t make sense that his existing district is on the north side of Valle Vista while Mrs. Moran’s is on the south side.
Pandemic delay
Shalice Tilton of National Demographics Corporation said the pandemic prevented the census numbers from coming out in April.
Local data won’t be released until August, she said.
“We will get some numbers on Aug. 16 and the formal numbers will be released Sept. 30,” Ms. Tilton said.
The process requires that no racial gerrymandering take place, socio-economic geographic areas should be kept together, and boundaries should be easily identifiable.
The process must also not favor or discriminate against a political party.
Other traditional redistricting principles include respecting the voters’ choices in the elected officials they put into office, future population growth, and preserving the core of existing districts.
Councilman Bennett said the maps should be drawn based on the existing districts and changes can be made from there.
“We shouldn’t be throwing out the baby with the bathwater,” he said.
Population growth
Ms. Tilton said Chino Hills is projected to have a population of approximately 81,300, representing growth of just over 7,000 since the 2010 Census.
As a result, she suggested that each of the five districts should contain 16,265 people.
She noted that the Latino population is concentrated in Los Serranos and Butterfield Ranch, and the Asian population is concentrated in the northern portion of the city.
There are no significant concentrations of African-Americans or Native Americans, Ms. Tilton said.
Public testimony
She said public testimony is an integral part of the public hearing process.
Residents are needed to identify neighborhoods and communities of interest.
The community will be asked to give input on how to define their neighborhoods, such as using geographic boundaries.
Examples of physical features defining a neighborhood boundary include natural dividing lines such as major roads, highways, canals or hills, the areas around parks and schools, or other neighborhood landmarks.
In the absence of public testimony, planning records and similar documents may provide definition, she said.
Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher said the last time the city carved out the district, the National Demographics Corporation was helpful in sharing tools with residents and provided advice as needed.
He hoped the same assistance would be available this time around.
Chino Hills resident Luis Esparza said the draft maps depicting Districts 3 and 4 (Mr. Bennett and Mayor Johsz) don’t make for a cohesive neighborhood.
He said conflict of interest issues should be prevented this time around, noting that councilmembers were accommodated to have a district to themselves, and that Mr. Johsz, before becoming a councilmember, drew a map creating a district that would accommodate his residence, which was ultimately adopted by the city council.
Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Esparza also submitted maps to accommodate their residences that were not adopted because consulting officials said they did not meet either the state or federal criteria, or redistricting principles.
The Chino Hills City Council will hold its next public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Mapping tools and a website page will be available in summer.
The final map must be approved and submitted to the County Registrar of Voters by April 17, 2022.
Districts
District 1, represented by Councilman Ray Marquez includes Carbon Canyon west of the fire station, to the Orange County line, heads north to include Tres Hermanos, Hidden Trails and Rolling Ridge schools, to the Pomona border including Costco and west to Diamond Bar. It travels south below Carbon Canyon to include Vellano.
District 2, represented by Councilman Peter Rogers, encompasses the area north of Carbon Canyon Road from the fire station and Western Hills Golf Course at Canon Lane, north to Chino Avenue and the 71 Freeway.
District 3, represented by Councilman Bennett, is generally south of Eucalyptus Avenue to the portion of Valle Vista Avenue (north side) east of Peyton Drive, includes all of Village Oaks, and bordered by Carbon Canyon Road to the west.
District 4, represented by Mayor Johsz, includes Los Serranos, Fairfield Ranch, and the areas surrounding Chino Hills High and Wickman Elementary.
District 5, represented by Councilwoman Moran, is south of Soquel Canyon Parkway with the exception of Pebble Beach Lane and Augusta Drive, and west of Butterfield Ranch Road until Pine Avenue where it includes neighborhoods east of Butterfield Ranch Road.
