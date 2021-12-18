After four years in the making, the 354-unit apartment project proposed on 30 acres south of the lake at Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park will be discussed by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The commission will also discuss the housing plan during this meeting.
The apartment units will include two-story and three-story buildings.
The project is proposed by mobile park owner Jack (Jay) Greening, a longtime landowner in Chino Hills, beginning with his grandfather Paul Greening who began purchasing property in 1945, including the Rolling Ridge Ranch. The Greening family also owns Los Serranos Golf Course on which they hope to build a residential development.
The Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park is at 15111 Pipeline Ave.
The apartments would consist of two villages, an east village and a west village, each containing a clubhouse and pool.
The east village section, with 166 units, will be accessible on Ramona Avenue with a second entrance on Valle Vista Drive. The 188-unit west village entrance would be located on Los Serranos Boulevard.
The entire site encompasses 48 acres, including the 18-acre lake.
A signal will be installed at Bird Farm Road and Ramona Avenue where the Lago Los Serranos condominiums are located. City officials said the engineering division will monitor the intersection and determine the appropriate time for installation.
The apartment development will be named “Rancho Cielito.”
