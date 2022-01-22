The Chino City Council urged staff to hold a special redistricting workshop for clarity after being overwhelmed by the varying information on seven potential maps.
During a public hearing on Tuesday, the council asked for larger maps so that the differences can be seen and compared.
“It’s difficult to take in all of the information and analyze it,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said. “You have to keep flipping back and forth just to see the variations.”
The city received 10 maps from residents through public mapping tools and five from the National Demographic Corporation (NDC), a consultant hired by the city to pioneer the redistricting process. Only two of the maps submitted by residents were considered population balanced, so a total of seven maps are under consideration.
Maps must be population balanced based on the Federal Voting Right Act which requires each district to be substantially equal with a difference of no more than 10 percent.
The city must follow the Fair Maps Act, or AB 849, through its redistricting process to comply with federal requirements by the constitution.
Before the city adopts a map, it must meet the following criteria: districts must be geographically adjacent, communities of interest must stay together, and borders must be easily identified.
Communities of interest presented by NDC include the Preserve, College Park, neighborhoods around the Chino Civic Center, agriculture neighborhoods north of the 60 Freeway, and Park East communities.
Councilman Marc Lucio said the downtown area and College Park area should be split so that each has a representative. The council will select a preferred map at the Feb. 15 meeting.
