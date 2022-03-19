Lifestream will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
