By Josh Thompson
A 27-year-old Bell Gardens man suspected of stealing speakers valued at more than $950 from the Costco store Tuesday afternoon in Chino Hills was arrested early Thursday morning in Downey.
Vessi Diaz is being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was arrested at 1:57 a.m. in the 7900 block of Florence Avenue in Downey, located about 30 miles west of Chino Hills.
Chino Hills police believed the man may be responsible for more than 20 retail store thefts in Southern California, Detective Ryan Girard said.
Deputies went to the Costco store at 13911 Peyton Drive at 2:15 p.m. on a report from loss prevention officers that a man walked into the store, took two Sonos brand speakers and left without paying.
The man left in a white sedan, Detective Girard said.
“Mr. Diaz was identified as the suspect,” he said. “A warrant was authored for Mr. Diaz’ arrest.” Mr. Diaz is expected to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Monday, April 18, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
