Bomb and arson detectives were called to the Chino Hills Police Department Tuesday morning after a woman brought an incendiary device to the station.
Incendiary devices is a type of firebomb, or a device designed to cause physical harm to people or property by setting fire.
The woman, a resident of Montclair, brought the incendiary device to the police station at 14077 Peyton Drive at 9:10 a.m. after finding it in an unincorporated area of Montclair, said Deputy B. Gomez.
“Deputies observed the device, and out of an abundance of caution, the immediate area was cleared and the Specialized Enforcement Division, Bomb and Arson Detail, responded,” Deputy Gomez said. “Bomb and Arson detectives rendered the device safe and removed it from the area.”
Deputy Gomez added the people that find an incendiary device should leave it where it was found and immediately call law enforcement.
