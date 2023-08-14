Chino Hills police arrested a 14-year-old Chino Hills High student Friday afternoon after another student was stabbed during a fight at a fast-food restaurant located north of the school.
The identity of the teen was not disclosed because of his age.
He was booked on a single count of attempted murder at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center, deputies said Monday.
Deputies went to the Wendy’s restaurant at 15931 Pomona Rincon Road at 3:57 p.m. on a report of a fight involving students from Chino Hills High, deputies said.
Chino Hills High is located about a quarter mile south of the restaurant.
“During the altercation, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile with a knife,” Detective Andrew McCoy said.
The unidentified victim was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening, Detective McCoy said.
“Deputies conducted an investigation and located the juvenile suspect near the incident location,” he said.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
