Chino Hills Skate Park

 

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Chino Hills Skate Park located at the end of Fairfield Ranch Road reopened to the public on Thursday. Skateboarders, shown above, found a way to get inside Tuesday, despite the chain-link fence. When the park closed during coronavirus, a backlash of vandalism and graffiti followed, prompting the city to place rocks inside the facility. Community services director Jonathan Marshall told the parks and recreation commission Wednesday that “skaters were so gracious to shovel out all the gravel so the Public Works Department didn’t have to.”

