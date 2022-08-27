San Bernardino County has issued a public health advisory that 38 cases of the monkeypox virus have been reported countywide and that the public health department is prioritizing vaccines to those with known exposure and high-risk individuals.
The first case in the county was reported July 22.
On Monday, the number of cases was 33 and by Friday, it jumped to 38.
“We are vigilant and actively planning to contain the outbreak that includes educating the public and clinicians, conducting contact tracing and vaccinating those exposed to monkeypox,” said Dr. Sharon Wang, Deputy Health Officer.
According to an Aug. 22 update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under “2022 outbreak cases,” data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak.
Also, anybody who is in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk, regardless of sexual orientation.
The risk of monkeypox to the general public is “extremely low,” Dr. Wang said.
Anybody with a new or unexplained rash in the genital or anal area, and who have symptoms such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes should contact their healthcare provider for a diagnosis where a sample of fluid will be swabbed from the rash, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
According to the California Department of Public Health, there were 3,065 cases reported in California as of Aug. 23, with the highest number reported in Los Angeles and San Francisco, followed by San Diego and Alameda.
Those who would like a vaccine through San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, can fill out the vaccine interest form at the following link: tinyurl.com/MPOXVaccine.
Information: Communicable Disease Section: (800) 722-4794.
