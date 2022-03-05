Chino Hills 55+ Club Veterans Group

The Chino Hills 55+ Club Veterans Group was named the city’s highlighted volunteer during the Feb. 22 city council meeting for its service to the community. Shown (from left) are Mayor Ray Marquez, George DeFrank, Chuck Haeflinger, Dennis Frankeberger, J.D.Martinez, Jesse Gonzalez, Sal Avila, and Art Bennett. Not shown are Rick MacDonald, Victor Weaver, and John DeMonaco. The 55+ Club spearheaded and donated $54,000 towards the military service moment at the Chino Hills Community Center and $11,000 towards the flagpole installed nearby. Club members also volunteer for community events, and most recently donated to Habitat for Humanity to help fund the construction of two future homes for veterans and their families in Chino Hills.

