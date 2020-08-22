The California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino will no longer serve as a reception center for processing inmates.
The announcement was made by Warden Mona D. Houston during an online CIM citizens advisory committee meeting Aug. 11.
Reception centers evaluate and process inmates arriving in the state prison system before they are assigned to a prison for the longer term.
Included are diagnostic tests, medical and mental health screening, and literacy assessments to determine the appropriate institution for assignment.
According to Terri Hardy, spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), there has been no intake from county jails since March 24 due to COVID.
The extra space at CIM is being used for quarantine and other purposes and will later house general population inmates, she said.
Until March 24, CDCR operated six reception centers and is now reducing the number to three: Wasco State Prison, North Kern State Prison, and Central California Women’s Facility.
Besides CIM, the other two reception centers were San Quentin State Prison and Deuel Vocational Institution, she said.
Ms. Hardy said the number of reception centers was reduced because of the implementation of a shorter, 30-day reception process.
The reception and classification process used to take up to 120 days before an inmate was recommended for appropriate placement at an institution based on his/her level.
“CDCR believes a streamlined process will allow incarcerated people to be transported to their assigned prison more quickly and access rehabilitative programming as soon as possible,” she said.
The former reception center space in the prisons no longer accommodating reception is being used for a variety of purposes, including quarantine during the coronavirus.
“Long term, it will be used to house general population inmates,” Ms. Hardy said.
CIM is California’s third prison, built in 1941 on 1,700 acres to serve as a minimum-security facility.
The first reception center at CIM was built in 1951 and over time, two additional facilities were designated as reception centers: RC West and RC East, Ms. Hardy said.
CIM’s reception center primarily served incarcerated people received from the Imperial Valley and San Diego County, Ms. Hardy said.
RCs East and West eventually were repurposed to serve the Level 1 and Level 2 population, Ms. Hardy said, and those designations will not change.
RC West was converted to “Facility A” in 2010 and RC East was converted to “Facility C” in 2012.
“To clarify, a reception center does not refer to a single building,” Ms. Hardy said.
She explained that CIM’s reception center was approximately 236,000-square-feet and included a variety of buildings, including receiving and release, housing, health care, kitchen, and dining hall.
Prison without walls
walls
Dedicated on June 21, 1941, CIM was the first major minimum security institution built and operated in the United States, according to the CDCR website.
It was the state’s fourth correctional institution and was constructed to relieve overcrowding at San Quentin State Prison (built in 1852) and Folsom State Prison (built in 1880).
CIM was known as the “prison without walls” because the only security around the facility was a five-strand barbwire livestock fence, intended mainly to keep the dairy cows from wandering through the living areas.
When Kenyon J. Scudder, a veteran penologist with progressive ideas, was appointed warden the year the prison opened, authored the 1952 book, “Prisoners are People.”
According to Champion archives, Mr. Scudder changed his title from warden to superintendent and that of the guards to supervisors.
He allowed the inmates to wear T shirts and gabardine trousers of colors of their own choice.
They went to meals unescorted and raised practically everything they ate, including vegetables, meat, and dairy products.
They operated a cannery and slaughterhouse and were allowed to build their own swimming pool.
Mr. Scudder hired young, college-trained employees. He did not want them to have prison employment experience.
CIM drew world-wide attention.
Visitors from abroad were frequent but Mr. Scudder had plenty of political opponents.
He and his wife Becky lived in a house on the prison grounds.
He was a member of the Chino Rotary Club.
After his retirement in 1954, he continued to live in Chino until moving to Laguna Hills, where he died in 1977, at the age of 86.
