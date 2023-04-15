Volunteers who have four hours a week to spare and enjoy helping others are invited to be a part of the Chino Valley Medical Center’s Auxiliary Program.
Volunteers would work in the emergency department, at the information desk, and outpatient surgery waiting room.
They must be 21 years or older, submit an application, pass a background check, attend an orientation, pass the patient confidentiality quiz on HIPPA, and complete training.
Applications are available at the medical center lobby, 5451 Walnut Ave., or online at cvmc.com. Click on Services, then “Volunteer Services and Auxiliary.”
