Chino Hills residents have received protest ballots in the mail to decide if they want to vote down an approximately 5 percent increase on their trash bills slated to go into effect July 1, from $25.02 per month to $26.25 per month the first year.
The rates would increase every year for the next five years up to a maximum of five percent per year.
The city council cannot raise fees for utilities without a Prop. 218 election, where a majority of property owners must vote “no” to defeat the hikes.
“Approximately every five years, the city administers the Prop. 218 process regarding solid waste rate increases,” said city spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
The five-year rate schedule includes a five percent maximum inflation factor, but actual increases are based on a service component and a fuel component, according to a city staff report.
Prop. 218 was passed by voters in November 1996 requiring that the city follow specific procedures regarding solid waste rate increases.
The city must provide written notice to property owners including a protest form that allows a “no” vote only.
Property owners must return the form by mail or hand deliver it to the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, where a box is located on the counter.
The forms must be submitted before the close of the public hearing during the 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 city council meeting where the ballots will be counted.
When the city mailed out the ballots on March 25, residents began raising concerns on social media that no sooner had the city selected USA Waste of California as the new trash hauler, the rate increases were imposed.
USA Waste, also known as Waste Management, will begin picking up trash on July 1.
But regardless of which trash company was selected, residents would have received the protest ballot in the mail, because the city is on “year five” of the five-year rate increase approved in 2017 under the Prop. 218 process, and the rates were approved through June 30, 2022.
When the 2017 election was held, the first-year rates were based on Republic Services rates at that time, said Ms. Freeman.
“After that, the rates do not exactly match what the city’s rates with Republic Services were,” she said. “They were maximum rates that the actual rates cannot exceed.”
Republic Services was the city’s trash hauler before Waste Management was selected by the Chino Hills City Council in January.
Ms. Freeman said it is the same situation for the rate table being proposed currently for Waste Management.
The rate is scheduled to increase to $26.25 on July 1, an increase of $1.23 per month, and the proposed maximum rates that can be imposed are $27.57 on July 1, 2023; $28.95 on July 1, 2024; $30.40 on July 1, 2025; and $31.92 on July 1, 2026.
The actual increases will be based on the lesser of either the annual calculation of percentage change in the service and fuel components, or 5 percent maximum, according to the rate increase notice.
The first-year rate for Republic Services would been $26.30 per month for the first year.
So far, rate increases have never been defeated in Chino Hills under Prop. 218’s majority protest process because of the low number of “no” votes submitted.
The city provides solid waste service to approximately 20,871 parcels, so it must receive approximately 10,436 or more protests from property owners to prevent the city from imposing a rate increase, according to a staff report.
Several residents have indicated they will go door-to-door and remind residents to submit their protest forms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.