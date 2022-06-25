Independence Day will be celebrated next week in the Chino Valley.
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual Independence Day celebration and concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Veterans Park, at Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
The Chino Valley Young Marines will present the colors during a ceremony that begins at 11:30 am.
Following the ceremony, Tom Petty tribute band Petty and the Heartshakers will perform from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature strolling entertainment include a juggling showman, a patriotic stilt walker, and a trick roper.
A balloon artist and a caricaturist will be on hand.
Food vendors, free community and game booths, inflatable games, and a food-eating contest will be held.
Residents are encouraged to wear patriotic colors.
Patriotic sunglasses will be given to attendees at the City of Chino Hills information booth while supplies last.
The event will not feature a fireworks display. Fireworks of any kind are illegal in Chino Hills.
Chino
The City of Chino will hold a two-day Chino Spectacular event on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
The event will run from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. A fireworks show will be held 9 p.m. Saturday.
On July 1 and 2, the event will feature carnival rides, games, and a food court.
Added for July 2, a performances by Thank-U Drive-Thru 5 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m. for military recognition.
Lanyards will be given to military members and veterans at the Chino information booth on July 2.
Fireworks sales
begin July 1
Several non-profit groups in Chino will sell legal fireworks, starting at noon Friday, July 1 through 9 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Fireworks labeled with the California Fire Marshal’s seal of approval can be used in residential areas only in Chino, except the area bounded by Euclid Avenue to the west, Kimball Avenue to the south and the city limits north and east of those streets. Fireworks are also not allowed in the area south of Pine Avenue to the city limits.
Public parks, shopping centers and school parking lots are also off-limits.
Chino city officials said anyone caught using or possessing illegal fireworks can face a $1,000 fine. A $500 fine will be imposed on anyone inappropriately using legal fireworks.
In Chino Hills, all fireworks are illegal. Fines could be as high as $1,000 and the offender could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, Chino Hills spokeswoman Nicole Freeman said. “Parents or guardians will be held liable for any fire suppression costs, damages or injuries caused by their children’s use of fireworks,” Ms. Freeman said.
Residents can report illegal fireworks use to the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234 or the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 465-6837.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters will team up with Chino and Chino Hills officers on July 4 to patrol the cities and issue citations.
Chino Valley Fire District will host a fireworks safe surrender event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
All fireworks will be accepted and no questions will be asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.