The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual holiday home decorating contest where three winners will be chosen for their outdoor decorations. Entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. Forms are at the City Hall recreation office, 14000 City Center Drive, or by visiting chinohills.org/hol idayhomedecorating.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino man, Pomona man arrested in connection with April 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old in Pomona
- Residents required to recycle food scraps
- Draft maps split Chino Hills in new district boundaries
- Councilman questions high-dollar trash haulers
- Main Street in Preserve to be outdoor hub of Chino
- Police and Fire NOTES
- Residents have a sit down with Chino Police Department
- Time to implement duplex bill in Chino Hills
- Pickleball excitement in Chino Hills
- Another stipulation removed for censured fire board member
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.