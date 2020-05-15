A 19-year-old Chino Hills man and two juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of burglarizing a bicycle shop, getting away with three bicycles.
The bicycles, however, were later recovered and returned to the store, Chino Hills Police said.
Ceazer Malone Deguzman was arrested at 2:52 a.m. in the 13800 block of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and released at 2:34 p.m., jail records show.
Chino Hills police were called to a commercial burglary at 12:42 a.m. at Jax Bicycle Center, 13890 Peyton Drive, learning bicycles had been taken, said Deputy E. Cuesta.
One adult and one child were found near the business and each in possession of a stolen bicycle.
Both were arrested without incident.
An investigation led to the arrest of a third juvenile, who was also in possession of a stolen bicycle from the business.
That bicycle was also returned to the store, Deputy Cuesta said.
The juveniles were cited and released to their parents, he added.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
