A recent spike in the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks has prompted the California Institution for Women in Chino to return all of its housing units to quarantine status.
“To reduce the risk of transmission, movement within the housing facility has been limited and recreation activities are suspended until further notice,” said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas. “The incarcerated population continues to receive access to phone calls, showers, canteen services, which are provided in staggered schedules to accommodate physical distancing and for sanitation between use. The incarcerated population will be provided ongoing health care screenings by nursing staff to immediately identify and isolate anyone with symptoms.”
State numbers less than two weeks ago showed only five California Institution for Women inmates were quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. That number has climbed to 149, according to statistics Friday morning. Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, 325 inmates at the facility at 16756 Chino Corona Road tested positive for the virus. More than 165 have since recovered and one inmate died, state numbers show.
All staff members at the California Institution for Women underwent COVID-19 testing between Sunday and Tuesday, Ms. Simas said.
“(The prison) is conducting mass testing of the incarcerated population within the facility, with some results still pending,” the spokeswoman said.
Prison officials said a 220-bed facility at the prison will be used for inmates testing positive for the virus so they could be safely isolated, and nurses could treat patients.
Inmates could also be sent to an outside hospital if their conditions become more serious. “Staff are being provided the required personal protective equipment when conducing duties within an isolated or quarantined area of the institution,” Ms. Simas said. “They are also required to wear facial barriers at all times while on institution grounds.”
Numbers show 8,100 inmates in state facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, including 1,067 at the California Institution for Men in Chino. There, 980 have recovered and 19 inmates have died. More than 6,300 prisoners statewide have recovered and a total of 47 inmates have died from the virus, according to state numbers.
San Quentin State Prison has had 2,170 inmates test positive with 1,832 recovering and 19 deaths.
Two other state prisons have had more than 1,000 inmates test positive—Avenal State Prison with 1,090 and Chuckawalla State Prison with 1,054.
At Chuckawalla, 1,034 inmates have recovered and two have died. More than 910 have recovered at Avenal and five inmates have died.
Statewide numbers (as of Champion press time Friday morning)
Inmates
San Quentin State Prison (2,170, 1,832 recovered, 19 deaths); Avenal State Prison (1,352, 914 recovered, five deaths); Chuckawalla State Prison (1,054, 1,034 recovered, two deaths); California Institution for Men (1,067, 980 recovered, 19 deaths); California Correctional Center (557, 400 recovered); California Correctional Institution (514, 270 recovered); California Rehabilitation Center (382, 312 recovered); California Institution for Women (325, 166 recovered, one death); California State Prison-Corcoran (180, 158 recovered, one death); Wasco State Prison (162, 58 recovered); California State Prison-Los Angeles County (135, 129 recovered); Ironwood State Prison (55, 27 recovered); Calipatria State Prison (25, 1 recovered); Centinela State Prison (39, 18 recovered); Central California Women’s Facility (12, 0 recovered); North Kern State Prison (10, 6 recovered); Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (7, 2 recovered); Kern Valley State Prison (5, 0 recovered); High Desert State Prison (4, 4 recovered); California Health Care Facility (3, 0 recovered); California Medical Facility (3, 0 recovered); Folsom State Prison (5, 1 recovered); Pleasant Valley State Prison (1, 0 recovered); R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility-Rock Mountain (2, 0 recovered); California State Prison-Sacramento (5, 4 recovered); California City Correctional Facility (1, 1 recovered); California Men’s Colony (11, 11 recovered); Sierra Conservation Center (1, 1 recovered); California State Prison-Solano (2, 2 recovered); Salinas Valley State Prison (3, 3 recovered).
Staff
San Quentin State Prison (258, 86 recovered); California Institution for Men (114, 69 recovered); California Institution for Women (39, 26 recovered); Avenal State Prison (93, 43 recovered); California City Correctional Facility (12, 4 recovered); Calipatria State Prison (55, 25 recovered); California Correctional Center (10, 7 recovered); California Correctional Institution (124, 36 recovered); Central California Women’s Facility (17, 6 recovered); Centinela State Prison (74, 23 recovered); California Health Care Facility (63, 27 recovered); California Men’s Colony (7, 2 recovered); California Medical Facility (21, 3 recovered); California State Prison-Corcoran (68, 22 recovered); California Rehabilitation Center (58, 30 recovered); Richard A. McGee Correctional Training (9, 5 recovered); Correctional Training Facility (3, 2 recovered); Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (67, 59 recovered); Deuel Vocational Institution (33, 2 recovered); Folsom State Prison (6, 4 recovered); High Desert State Prison (13, 8 recovered); Ironwood State Prison (105, 86 recovered); Kern Valley State Prison (53, 11 recovered); California State Prison-Los Angeles County (73, 46 recovered); Mule Creek State Prison (8, 2 recovered); North Kern State Prison (98, 19 recovered); Pelican Bay State Prison (26, 18 recovered); Pleasant Valley State Prison (11, 3 recovered); Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (38, 9 recovered); California State Prison-Sacramento (21, 10 recovered); Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (26, 9 recovered); Sierra Conservation Center (9, 2 recovered); California State Prison-Solano (18, 0 recovered); Salinas Valley State Prison (14, 2 recovered); Valley State Prison (22, 4 recovered); Wasco State Prison (53, 14 recovered); Northern California Youth Correctional Center (6, 3 recovered); OH Close Youth Correctional Facility (4, 1 recovered); NA Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility (4, 1 recovered); NA Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility (2, 1 recovered); Ventura (5, 1 recovered); worksite locations in Los Angeles, Kern, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Solono, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Stanislaus counties (65 total, 15 recovered).
