A 27th inmate at the California Institution for Men in Chino died from complications of coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Sunday.
The unidentified inmate died Oct. 31 at an undisclosed hospital.
“No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy,” officials stated in a news release.
The California Institution for Men, located at 14901 Central Ave., currently has 25 inmates positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, 80 inmates and 10 prison employees have died from the virus.
That number includes one inmate and one staff member at the California Institution for Women in Chino where a total of 353 inmates and 97 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
