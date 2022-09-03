Extreme temperatures roasting Chino Valley

Sweltering heat will bake the community until Wednesday, Sept. 7 before cooling down but residents can find relief at designated cooling centers in Chino and Chino Hills.
Today’s temperature (Sept. 3) is expected to hit 107 degrees and Sunday could reach 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to reach 108 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday, and 101 on Wednesday before decreasing to 96 on Thursday and 92 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Chino
The Neighborhood Activity Center at 5201 D St. is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will open as a designated cooling center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, and will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chino Hills
Chino Hills will designate the Community Center as a cooling center on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Community Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Sunday.
The Chino Hills Branch Library at 14010 City Center Drive is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, but will be closed on Labor Day.
The Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be closed on Labor Day.
The Monte Vista Park splash pad is open seven days a week including Labor Day. The fountain at The Shoppes at Chino Hills is also open daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.