Participants are sought for the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens for Scholarships” Golf Tournament to be held Monday, March 2 at Western Hills Golf and Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
The deadline to purchase business sponsorships is Wednesday, Feb. 26 and online registration for the golf tournament and reception dinner is through Friday, Feb. 28.
Golfers and diners may also register at the event, said host Sally Adams of School Portraits by Adams Photography.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a putting contest at 10 a.m., and shotgun start at 11 a.m.
A reception will start at 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. the helicopter golf ball drop contest, silent auction, raffle, dinner, and golf awards will take place.
Cost is $175 per golfer or $600 per foursome and includes dinner.
Dinner-only tickets can be purchased for $40 per person.
Local residents and business owners Tim and Sally Adams have hosted the golf tournament since its inception 11 years ago.
To date, the event has raised more than $275,000 in scholarships to Chino Valley school district high school seniors.
For online registration and sponsorship information: chino.k12.ca.us, or call Mrs. Adams, 606-5118.
The late Mrs. Gobin was a longtime spokeswoman for the school district and helped start the golf tournament. She died April 7, 2018.
