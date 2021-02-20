Many residents in Chino, Chino Hills and parts of Orange County woke up to a heavy smell of smoke Thursday morning after winds fueled a mulch fire in South Ontario, about one-fourth mile east of the Chino city border, at a greenwaste plant near the intersection of Chino and Euclid avenues.
By Thursday afternoon, the wind changed directions, pushing the smoke towards the Archibald Ranch, Ontario Ranch and Creekside areas of Ontario, according to the Ontario Fire Department.
The fire has been extinguihsed but may smolder though today, and possibly into Sunday, fire officials said.
Fire crews from the Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga fire departments, Chino Valley Fire District and Cal Fire were called at 1:20 a.m. to Recycled Wood Products Landscape Materials at 7210 Chino Ave., located just east of the Euclid and Chino avenues intersection.
Approximately 50 piles of mulch and as much as 200 bales of hay caught fire fueled by Santa Ana winds clocked as high as 30 mph, sending heavy smoke across several neighborhoods in Chino.
Smoke lingered into Chino Hills and Orange County.
Many of the mulch piles were 20 to 25 feet high.
Eastbound Chino Avenue was closed at Euclid Avenue Thursday morning shortly after the fire erupted. Eastbound traffic on Chino Avenue was diverted at Campus Avenue.
No roads in the city of Chino were affected.
