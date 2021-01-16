A 103-year old Chino resident who has survived two worldwide pandemics received the COVID-19 vaccination Monday and is doing fine.
Mariana Madriz, who resides at Inland Christian Home on Mountain Avenue in Ontario just north of Philadelphia, was one of 41 residents to receive the vaccination from CVS Pharmacy.
The clinic was conducted on Monday and Tuesday for residents and staff with approximately 160 vaccinations administered, said executive director David Stienstra of Inland Christian Home.
Mrs. Madriz, born in Costa Rica in 1917, was a year old when the influenza pandemic known as the “Spanish Flu” spread worldwide in 1918 and 1919.
It is estimated that about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population became infected with the virus, with at least 50 million deaths worldwide and 675,000 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“She made it through one pandemic and has now made it through another,” said her daughter, 70-year-old Shellie Trounson of Chino. “Her roommate tested positive for the virus in November but my mother didn’t get it. She was very fortunate.”
Mrs. Trounson said her mother was one of 13 children but only four survived into adulthood.
Mrs. Trounson said she always wondered if any of the children perished in the Spanish flu but her mother didn’t speak about it.
Mrs. Madriz left Costa Rica in 1952 and immigrated to the United States, living in New York, Washington, D.C., and eventually Chino where she has resided since 2001.
She moved to Inland Christian Home in August.
She has two daughters, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“When I got the call that she was going to receive the vaccine I was shocked and elated,” Mrs. Trounson said. “This is what we need to move forward. I’m really pleased. Her vitals are good and she has no complaints.”
Mrs. Madriz and her fellow residents will receive second doses in early February.
Mrs. Trounson said it has been very tough for her mother for the last two months because no visitors have been allowed.
According to Mr. Stienstra, Inland Christian Home has worked hard to keep the number of cases to a minimum, but there were a few positive cases in November and December.
He said there are currently no positive cases among skilled nursing residents.
Mr. Stienstra said the facility has been following California Department of Public Health guidelines regarding visitation and at this time there is only modified visitation allowed through video chats and window visits.
Mr. Stienstra said he hopes in-person visits with safety protocols will take place in the near future.
“Vaccinating our residents and employees will help us move in this direction and hopefully return to normal,” he said.
Mrs. Trounson said she is very comfortable with her mother’s residency at Inland Christian Home. “They have been wonderful to her,” she said.
Next in line
Trellis Chino rehabilitation facility, a skilled nursing facility that covers post-operative rehab and long-term care needs on Walnut Avenue was scheduled to receive vaccinations for patients and staff on Friday, Jan. 15; Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough on Central Avenue in Chino on Tuesday, Jan. 19; Pacifica Senior Living on Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 20; and Oakmont of Chino Hills senior living facility on Peyton Drive Monday, Jan. 18.
Patients in the Chino Avenue Congregate Home on Chino Avenue, a skilled nursing home licensed for six patients with severe brain injuries, have not received vaccinations, according to director Steve Martinson.
He said the patients have not yet been prioritized in the county’s tiered system.
The home is in the unincorporated area of Chino on the Chino Hills border.
Mr. Martinson said the staff was prioritized to receive employee vaccines on Jan. 4 that were distributed at three locations in the county health offices, after hours.
He said half of the staff received a vaccination and the other half should be getting theirs next week.
Rose Ruppert, activities director for Oakmont, said she is very excited about Monday. “This is a spark of hope,” she said. “This will signify change and hopefully open us up.”
After residents receive the vaccine, they will be monitored and supervised in a “celebration room.”
“We’re going to make this a celebratory event for our residents,” Ms. Ruppert said. “They have been waiting for a long time.”
Rollout continues
Beginning Wednesday, the County of San Bernardino moved into tier 3 of phase 1A of its vaccination roadmap, where doses are being distributed to those working at specialty clinics, laboratories, dental and oral health clinics, and pharmacy staff.
In the past week, (tier 2 of phase 1A), vaccinations were received by caregivers with In Home Support Services, public and community health centers, and urgent care facilities.
In addition to county-directed vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control is coordinating the distribution of vaccines to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities through partnerships with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.
If progress remains on track, the county will soon move into phase 1B, tier 1, which includes school employees, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and food supply-chain workers, including grocery store employees.
65 and older
The county announced Thursday that all county residents ages 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated.
However, vaccine supplies from the state are limited, so appointments are scarce.
Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com/vaccine. Seniors can sign up for email and text notifications to receive alerts about vaccination opportunities through the “65+ Vaccine Notification Sign Up” link at sbcovid19.com/vac cine.
Those who need assistance with appointments or signing up for notifications can call the COVID-19 hotline 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 387-3911.
“We ask the community for patience as we continue to receive doses from the state to serve our senior population,” said board chairman Curt Hagman.
