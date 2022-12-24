Non-profit organizations in Chino Hills, including faith-based groups, are invited to apply for community development block grant funding.
To be eligible, non-profit groups must meet federal guidelines and primarily serve low to moderate income persons.
Examples would be services for battered women and their children, food banks, literacy services, and housing mediation.
Required documents include state and federal exemption letters, general liability certificate with additionally insured endorsement, and an indepth proposal on how the funds will be spent.
Funds are paid to the nonprofit on a reimbursement basis after services are delivered and results are documented.
Applications are being accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Information: Community Services Department, (909) 364-2710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.