Ontario Christian High officially opened its long-awaited Knights Center gymnasium last Saturday night, a multi-million facility complete with conference room, a banquet hall, weight room and a gymnasium with a capacity of 1,500 fans.
Located in the center of the campus at 931 W. Philadelphia St., east of Mountain Avenue, Ontario Christian officials broke ground on the two-story structure in March 2019, and hosted its first event last Saturday when the Knights’ varsity and junior girls volleyball teams played exhibition matches and the boys’ volleyball team defeated San Gabriel Academy in straight sets.
The girls and boys basketball teams played their first games inside the facility Tuesday night, and both came away with victories over Desert Christian Academy. Knights Center features a cafe, large trophy case, conference room, off-campus coaches room, athletic director’s office, athletic coordinator’s office, athletic training facility, weight room, an elevator, banquet hall and classroom.
Ontario Christian athletic director David Parkes said final cost of Knights Center is still being tallied.
The facility was paid for with private donations and fundraisers, Mr. Parkes said.
He said the school’s current gymnasium, which opened in 1959, will remain in use.
“We will continue to use it to serve our sports programs, and allow it for our middle school sports programs,” Mr. Parkes said.
