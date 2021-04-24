The City of Chino is hosting a free Bike Day Event 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
It will feature a 15-mile community bike ride staring at 7:30 a.m., a bicycle safety workshop with the Chino Police Department at 9 a.m., a four-mile family bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m., a bicycle obstacle course, kids crafts and activities, food and refreshments.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
