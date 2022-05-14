Up to 30 horses will graze a small portion of the Tres Hermanos ranchland beginning July 1 on the east side of Chino Hills Parkway, south of Chino Avenue in an area that is not connected to the rest of the property.
The cattle that commuters currently observe in that area will be moved to another location on the 2,500-acre ranch.
Residents will be able to see the rescue horses from Red Bucket Equine Rescue “in action” as they conduct weed abatement on 50 acres of land near the Chino Hills-Diamond Bar border but actually located in Diamond Bar.
Red Bucket is located at 2885 English Road in Chino Hills.
The Authority approved a month-to-month lease on Wednesday night at a cost to Red Bucket of $165 per month.
The area will not be accessible to the public and the gate would be locked at all times, said officials.
Mayor Ray Marquez, who serves on the Authority board, said he floated the idea to Red Bucket founder Susan Peirce about a possible leasing arrangement and she was open to the idea.
“We initially looked at the full ranch but it didn’t make sense to merge the cattle and horses together,” said Mr. Marquez.
After observing the area on the east side of Chino Hills Parkway, it made more sense for the horses to graze in that area, he said.
Mr. Marquez said weed abatement is important in a fire hazard area and he believes the costs spent by the Authority on weed abatement will be reduced.
Councilman Peter Rogers, also an Authority member, said the horses will be grazing in an open bowl area and will be very visible to the community.
“It’s an interesting experiment that could work very well,” he said. “I think this will be successful.”
