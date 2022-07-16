EdActs Global visits Hawaii
Photo submitted by Fred Ramirez

Chino Hills-based EdActs Global assist a family with removing debris and clearing an area for their taro (a root vegetable) farm in Kahala, Hawaii during its service projects trip on the island state June 15 to 25, said executive director Fred Ramirez. In Waipi’o Valley, the group cleared invasive weeds from native trees and, in Kona, worked with Hawaii Community College- Pālamanui to restore an ancient trail and plant willi-willi trees. Later, in Hilo, the group worked with the University of Hawaii-Hilo to plant native ohelo plants and worked with the Edith Kanaka’ole Foundation to clear weeds from a native fish pond. They plan to visit Utila in June 2023 to work with elementary school students, clean up beaches, and participate in STEM learning from local non-governmental organizations on the island. Interested participants can email Mr. Ramirez at edactsglo balinc@gmail.com for more information. There are 40 spots available, he said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.