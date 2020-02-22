The 33-year-old woman who was hit by a car in the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road on Feb. 3 was not in the crosswalk but in the westbound lane of Eucalyptus, according to Cpl. Nick Seybert, traffic division supervisor for the Chino Hills Police Department.
Cpl. Seybert said the location was determined the night of the accident by the Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team.
An article in the Feb. 8 Champion stated the woman was hit by a car in the crosswalk but a press release issued by the sheriff’s department stated Ashley Nicole Bautista was struck in the westbound lane of Eucalyptus. She sustained major trauma and was transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center in Pomona.
Investigators determined that Karolyn Rose Jaranilla of Chino Hills, 24, was driving her vehicle west on Eucalyptus and struck Ms. Bautista in the westbound lane.
There are two crosswalks in the intersection: one on Galloping Hills Road and the other on Eucalyptus Avenue.
Cpl. Seybert pointed to the area of impact Wednesday morning during an interview with the Champion explaining that Ms. Bautista was crossing Eucalyptus from the south side to the north side, west of the crosswalk.
“According to statements from her family members, the victim jogged three to four days a week and this area was one of her regular routes,” said the corporal.
There were no witnesses to the accident, he said.
Five months earlier, in September 2019, a resident of China, 31-year-old Juan Liu, was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk and died after being transported to the hospital. She was with two children who were not injured.
Cpl. Seybert said the crosswalk meets all required standards.
A resident who lives in the community west of the crosswalk approached the corporal as he was being interviewed to state that vehicles travel at high rates of speed on Eucalyptus Avenue and do not slow down even when pedestrians in the crosswalk motion for them to stop. The speed limit is 40 miles per hour.
His recommendation was to remove the sidewalk altogether.
Safety measures
The Chino Hills Police Department conducted a “crosswalk sting” on Pipeline and Descanso avenues Feb. 13 and issued citations to both pedestrians and motorists.
Pedestrian and crosswalk safety messages have been posted on the department’s Facebook page along with a video of the sting.
Cpl. Seybert said it is important for pedestrians and motorists to share the roadway with one another.
Motorists travel well over 50 feet every second, he said.
“When you see a threat, you have already traveled more than 50 feet in that second,” he said.
Although the Vehicle Code states that drivers must yield for pedestrians, it also states that “this does not relieve a pedestrian from the duty of using due care for his or her safety,” he said.
The corporal said the Chino Hills Police’s traffic division doubled in size about 18 months ago in response to community concerns expressed during “quality of life” police meetings.
Traffic, transients, and theft were the top three issues, he said.
Cpl. Seybert oversees four deputies in the traffic division.
“We’ve increased patrols and education to make the city a safe place in which to live, work and travel,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.