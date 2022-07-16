Grass fire burns on Monte Vista Avenue in Chino
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters battle a 75-foot by 75-foot grass fire Sunday night in the 14300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, between Edison and Eucalyptus avenues, in Chino. The cause of the 8:59 a.m. fire remains under investigation. “First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and fire,” fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron DeGuevara said. “An adjacent building sustained minor damage.” Firefighters remained on scene until early Monday morning for mop-up operations, the spokeswoman said.

