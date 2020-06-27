The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors with insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Officials said there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether the donor showed any symptoms.
Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCross Blood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767. Anyone who donates through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by mail.
