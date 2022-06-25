The emergency services analyst for the City of Chino Hills was arrested at Chino Hills City Hall Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to San Bernardino County jail records and the Chino Hills Police Department.
“It is suspected, and trying to be confirmed, that City of Chino Hills computers were used,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Allison said Friday morning. “Investigators are researching which IP addresses were used.”
Christopher Daniel Eddy, 45, of Pomona, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after he was taken into custody at 1 p.m. at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He was released at 12:53 a.m. Friday after posting $25,000 bail, records show.
Mr. Eddy was the subject of an investigation by the Chino Hills Police Department and the San Bernardino County Specialized Investigations Division’s Crimes Against Children’s Detail after investigators learned child pornography was being distributed in Chino Hills and Pomona electronically and that it was being associated with the suspect, Chino Hills Police reported Thursday.
The case has been forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
Mr. Eddy was hired by the City of Chino Hills as the emergency services analyst in June 2019 and is a certified state instructor in emergency management, an American Red Cross instructor and a community emergency response team instructor.
