At least one dorm unit with approximately 200 inmates at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino allegedly has no fans and some inmates on medication are reportedly experiencing heat-related issues during the scorching temperatures that have descended upon the state.

The Champion was informed on Tuesday about the conditions inside the prison where only two fans are reportedly in the dayroom where men gather when not in their dorm unit. 

