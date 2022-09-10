At least one dorm unit with approximately 200 inmates at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino allegedly has no fans and some inmates on medication are reportedly experiencing heat-related issues during the scorching temperatures that have descended upon the state.
The Champion was informed on Tuesday about the conditions inside the prison where only two fans are reportedly in the dayroom where men gather when not in their dorm unit.
Lt. Manuel Vega, spokesman for CIM, said the dorm units do not have air conditioning but have evaporating cooler systems, known as swamp coolers.
CIM only has air conditioning in the outpatient housing unit (hospital), he said.
All housing units have active industrial fans and extra showers are being allowed, he said.
“We are paying special attention to medically vulnerable incarcerated people, and provide additional water, ice, cooling areas, and information to our staff and incarcerated population on ways to prevent heat-related illnesses throughout this heat wave,” he said.
Non-dorm housing units have outside air handlers mounted on the roof that pull in the outside air that goes into water coils to cool it down before it goes back into the housing unit, said Lt. Vega.
There are also 30-inch fans mounted on the walls of the housing units and misters are used, he said.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has heat contingency plans that are activated where vulnerable inmates are moved to air conditioned spaces such as offices and classrooms and nursing staff monitor the health of inmates on a regular basis.
Lt. Vega provided a fact sheet showing that housing units in all state prisons provide some cooling relief from heat, most often in the form of evaporative coolers and fans. Each prison has a heat plan coordinator who monitors conditions, inside and outside temperatures, and the number of inmates with heat-related illness and their symptoms.
