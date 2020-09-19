Sitting home and doing everything she can to stay safe from the coronavirus, Chino resident Sylvia Camarillo Uthus decided to put her artistic skills to work.
She began painting a mural on the brick wall in June in the backyard of her 12th Street home, turning it into a 30-foot masterpiece of sunflowers, an old truck, a pink bicycle, landscape and putting in tributes to her three grandchildren, a grandchild expected in December, and her father, who owned a three-acre ranch in Chino.
The 68-year-old has worked on the mural daily, and said she’s not quite finished.
“I’ve been pretty much stuck at home,” Mrs. Uthus said. “This has really brought out my creative juices. I decided to do one section that was about eight-feet wide. I’ve always been a fan of old-school trucks, and that’s why I put one in there. Next thing would be to add a license plate.”
She used acrylic paint for the project, but would first sketch out the drawings to make sure she would get what she wanted correct.
She does plan to show off her work to neighbors and friends once its safe to do so because of the pandemic.
“I also want to show people they can tap into their creative side. Doing this has really helped me since we have been stuck at home,” Mrs. Uthus said.
She said doing the mural has given her confidence in her artistry.
“I didn’t know I could do this a few years ago,” she said. “Once I started, I was like oh, I can’t do this. But I built confidence in myself and I’m very confident now.”
Mrs. Uthus said her grandchildren have yet to see the mural.
“When they come over, I hope they are excited,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.