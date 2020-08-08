Candidates continue to obtain and file nomination papers for local races in the Nov. 3 general election.
The filing period opened Monday, July 13 and continued through 5 p.m. Friday, If an incumbent does not run, the filing period will be extended to Aug. 12.
The following have pulled or filed by Champion press time at 4 p.m. Thursday.
School district
Education specialist Havaughnia Hayes-White, retired teacher Don Bridge, incumbents James Na and Andrew Cruz, former school board member Sylvia Cervantez-Orozco, Vincent Colletta, and Tony Flores have filed.
Chino Planning Commissioner and church pastor Jody Moore pulled papers.
The open at-large seats are occupied by Mr. Cruz and Mr. Na, and Irene Hernandez-Blair, who is not seeking re-election.
Chino Hills
Mayor Art Bennett, Tyler Shields, Sabir Taqi and Chamber of Commerce board member Jim Gallagher have filed papers for the District 3 seat occupied by Mr. Bennett.
Cynthia Moran filed papers for District 5, the seat she currently occupies.
A measure will be placed on the Chino Hills ballot to increase the transient occupancy tax to 12 percent. The current tax is 10 percent.
Visitors to hotels in Chino Hills would pay the tax that is collected with the room payment and remitted to the city.
Chino
Anthony Honore and former Chino police chief Karen Comstock filed papers for the District 4 seat occupied by Tom Haughey, who said he will not seek re-election.
Brandy Jones and Erskine Sherard Dunson pulled papers for District 4.
Councilman Paul Rodriguez filed for the District 1 seat he currently occupies, and Christopher Flores filed papers for the same district.
Incumbent Mayor Eunice Ulloa filed papers for the seat she currently occupies and Christopher Hutchinson also filed for that seat, which is an at-large position.
Fire district
Incumbents John DeMonaco, Harvey Luth, and Sarah Ramos-Evinger have filed nomination papers. They occupy the three at-large seats. Juan-Carlos Parra has pulled papers.
Water district
Monte Vista Water District incumbents Sandra Rose of Chino, Manny Martinez of Montclair, and Tony Lopez of Montclair have filed papers for the three at-large seats they currently occupy.
