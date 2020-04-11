County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman will give an update on the coronavirus during the remote Chino Hills City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
City of Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery will also give an update. The city council chambers will not be open to the public. Residents who would like to watch the meeting may view it live on the city’s website at chinohills.org/vid eostreaming.
Those who would like to provide a public comment may join the meeting by phone by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter the following meeting number: 2685759176.
Another way to access the meeting is by entering the URL: zoom.us/j/2685759176.
In other business, the council is expected to approve the processing of an emergency services form (Form 130) related to the coronavirus emergency, in which the city anticipates economic impacts and future requests of disaster recovery funds, according to a staff report.
With the completion of the form, the city manager can continue the recovery process and receive the funds on behalf of the city.
City staff is recommending that the form designate agents by position, instead of specific names, and be effective for all open and future disasters declared by the state or federal government up to three years following the date of approval to expedite processing of requests in the future.
The council is also expected to authorize a citywide water and recycled water master plan update to be developed by Hazen and Sawyer for $556,985.
The firm will evaluate the city’s water and recycled water sources and distribution system and identify recommended water system capital improvements through the year 2045, in five-year increments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.