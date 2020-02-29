A public hearing on a proposed zoning ordinance that will amend the city of Chino’s municipal code to address the state’s recent affordable housing legislation will be held at the city council meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
The main changes in the ordinance are related to accessory dwelling units (ADUs), such as rental rooms with a private entrance, and detached and attached structures that provide tenant housing.
Among the proposed changes are:
●ADUs will be allowed on lots with either single-family or multi-family dwellings.
ADUs are currently only allowed on lots with single-family dwellings.
●Attached ADUs may be up to 1,200-square-feet or 50 percent of the size of the primary dwelling, whichever is less. Detached ADUs may be up to 1,200-square-feet.
ADUs are currently limited to 850-square-feet.
●Owners will not have to occupy the primary residence as a condition of having an ADU.
The city currently requires that either the primary dwelling or the ADU be occupied by the owner.
