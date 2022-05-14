The long-awaited automated license plate reader is installed on Thursday at the old liquor store in Sleepy Hollow along Carbon Canyon Road. Chino Hills Police officials said the new reader will help identify vehicles used by criminals entering and exiting the city through Carbon Canyon. The solar-based camera was approved by the city council at a cost of $37,168. Readers were first installed in Chino Hills in 2018.
