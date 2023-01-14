Registration is now open for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the former Sport Chalet building at the Crossroads Marketplace in Chino Hills, 13041 Peyton Drive.
Guest speaker will be Darryl Strawberry, former professional baseball player with four World Series titles, who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball.
Mr. Strawberry’s successful career was marred with personal problems including addictions, drug abuse, divorces, cancer, and jail time. Today, his passion is traveling around the country to share his discovered Christian faith and bringing a message of hope to others.
The theme for this year’s event is “Prayer—Your Weapon of Warfare.”
Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. with the program starting at 7 a.m. There will be no registration at the door.
Those who wish to become a sponsor may contact Sylvia Nash at sylvia@lillestrand.com. Sponsorships range from $300 to $5,000.
The event, sponsored by the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee, has been sold out for the last two years. The committee expects 700 to attend.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers will offer comments and pastors will pray and read Scripture.
Tickets cost $35 each, or $300 per table.
