Registration is now open for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the former Sport Chalet building at the Crossroads Marketplace in Chino Hills, 13041 Peyton Drive.

Guest speaker will be Darryl Strawberry, former professional baseball player with four World Series titles, who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.