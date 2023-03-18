The Chino Neighborhood House and Family Service Association will receive the most money from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Recommendations for $89,400 in funding allocated to seven non-profit organizations were made on Feb. 27 by the Chino Community Services Commission.

