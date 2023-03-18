The Chino Neighborhood House and Family Service Association will receive the most money from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
Recommendations for $89,400 in funding allocated to seven non-profit organizations were made on Feb. 27 by the Chino Community Services Commission.
The Chino Neighborhood House on Sixth Street that provides food to families in need, requested $25,000 and was recommended to receive $15,000.
Family Service Association, which provides daily meals to seniors at the Chino Senior Center, asked for $15,000 and was recommended to receive that amount.
•House of Ruth, which provides services for battered women and their children, applied for $15,360 and was recommended to receive $12,903.
•Inland Fair Housing and Mediation, a non-profit agency that provides fair housing and landlord tenant mediation services for Chino residents, requested $15,000 and was recommended to receive $12,903.
•Inland Valley Hope Partners, which provides emergency food and shelter to families in need, requested $10,000 and was recommended to receive that amount.
•Chino’s Public Works Department requested $10,691 for graffiti removal, the same amount it requested.
•Chino’s Human Services Department requested $125,675 for its family counseling program and was recommended to receive $12,903..
The Chino City Council will make the final decision in May.
