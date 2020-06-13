News of unused state funds came at a good time for the City of Chino, which will could benefit from a $4.32 million cost savings on its share of the 60 Freeway Central Avenue Bridge interchange improvement project.
On June 16, the council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting inside council chambers to memorialize the approval of a new freeway agreement and a new freeway maintenance agreement with the state of California, acting through the Department of Transportation.
Public comments may be submitted prior to 5:30 p.m. June 16 by email to City Clerk@cityofchino.org or in writing to the administration department, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California 91710.
Upon allocation of funds, bids will be advertised next month and construction award will begin in September, according to the report.
The project will cost $33,649,197.
The share from the City of Chino, City of Montclair and San Bernardino County is $20,053,528.
Chino will be responsible for $14,974,384 of the cost.
The city is responsible for 91.8 percent, the county’s share is 7.6 percent and Montclair’s share is .6 percent.
The Trade Corridors Improvement Fund (TCIF) targeted $1.2 billion for the Los Angeles/Inland Empire Corridor, of which San Bernardino County received a total of $121 million.
The TCIF program is more than 10 years old and most projects are completed or finishing construction, according to Chino Public Works Director Amer Jakher in a June 5 city council agenda report.
The report states the State Route 60 Central Avenue Interchange Improvement project is the only project that is eligible for the funding and able to meet the allocation deadline of June 2020.
A total of $8.6 million is available for local use.
Speaking to the Champion, Mr. Jakher said project completion is expected in 18 months to 2 years.
The project was initially approved in 2014.
The City of Montclair and the unincorporated county of San Bernardino will pay a portion of the cost for benefit to its residents.
The Chino city council on June 5 approved an agreement with the California Transportation Commission, the California Department of Transportation, and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
