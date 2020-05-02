State prison numbers show 113 inmates and 41 employees at the California Institution for Men in Chino have tested positive for coronavirus, according to statistics Friday morning from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Those numbers have jumped from the 71 inmates and 22 employees that were found to carry the virus, when prison coronavirus cases were reported on April 24.
Testing has been significantly ramped up at the Chino prison, located at 14901 Central Ave., with 474 inmates undergoing tests for COVID-19.
Fifty-four inmates so far have tested negative and 307 results are pending, according to Friday’s numbers.
One California Institution for Men inmate died from complications from coronavirus on April 19 at an undisclosed hospital, said state prison spokeswoman Dana Simas.
The unidentified man is the only inmate in the state to die from the virus, she said.
Three staff members and one inmate at the California Institution for Women, located at 16756 Chino Corona Road, have tested positive for coronavirus, the numbers show.
A total of 19 female inmates have been tested, with 15 testing negative and three results pending.
Prison cases statewide
Numbers show 218 inmates in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.
They are California Institution for Men (113), California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster (92), California Men’s Colony (8), Centinela State Prison (2), California Institution for Women (1), North Kern State Prison (1) and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (1).
More than 1,430 inmates have received tests with 542 results currently pending as of Friday morning.
One hundred and fifty staff members at 28 state prison facilities or worksites have tested positive for coronavirus, including the 41 at CIM and 30 at the Lancaster facility.
Other facilities by numbers are California Correctional Institution (8), San Quentin State Prison (6), California Health Care Facility (6), California State Prison-Sacramento (5), Centinela State Prison (5), Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center-Galt (5), Folsom State Prison (4), Wasco State Prison (4), worksite in Sacramento County (4), Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (4), California Institution for Women (3), California Medical Facility (3), worksite in San Bernardino County (3), California City Correctional Facility (2), Calipatria State Prison (2), Deuel Vocational Institution (2), North Kern State Prison (2), Northern California Youth Correctional Center (2), Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (2), and one each at the California Men’s Colony, Central California Women’s Facility, Ironwood State Prison, OH Close Youth Correctional Facility, Salinas Valley State Prison, Mule Creek State Prison and Valley State Prison.
