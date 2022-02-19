Wearing a facemask during class causes Edwin Rhodes Elementary student Berkley Barrows to get cold sores around her lips and pain in her mouth. She also gets hot and her nose runs.
The well-spoken third grader can’t wait to ditch the mask she’s worn in class since returning this school year.
Berkley joined around 150 students and their parents Tuesday morning in front of the Chino Valley Unified School District headquarters on Riverside Drive to protest mandatory face coverings.
Parents filled out complaint forms, stating that the masks are hindering their children’s education.
“I don’t like it,” Berkley said. “I hope that our protesting can stop it eventually, so I won’t have these problems. I wore my mask, but now I protest at my school, and I work outside.”
She said it makes her feel great to see so many people at the protest who care about students wearing a mask at school.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) imposed mask wearing for students and staff inside schools last year, and in January, stated masks were optional in outdoor settings at all K-12 schools.
Health officials said it will keep the indoor mandate at least until Feb. 28, and could then choose to make face coverings optional, but not required, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health and human services secretary.
Chino Valley Unified School board member Joe Schaffer said the district does not have its own mask mandate, but follows guidelines set by the CDPH.
“This isn’t our mandate. The district never passed a mandate. The board never voted on a mask mandate,” he said. “We are complying with these CDPH and county health department requirements and mandates. Once they lift their mandates, then we can take action and do what we can do locally.”
Mr. Schaffer said the district’s legal team has stated that the mandates are requirements and going against the mandates could spell trouble for the school district.
Board member Andrew Cruz said he sees no reason for students wearing masks in schools after seeing thousands of people at last Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles going maskless, finding the mandate for students hypocritical.
“I will have to say that masks have to be removed,” Mr. Cruz said. “My priority is the child’s safety. It’s 99.9995 percent they are not dying from this virus, not getting sick, and we are not sure what damage we are doing to them by having them wear masks.”
Lifting the mandates can’t come soon enough for Chino Hills High School sophomore Kendall Hall and juniors Elena Ochoa and Nathan Nordella, who also attended Tuesday’s protest.
“I want us to have our medical freedom back. I want these mandates to be lifted and it should be a choice and not forced upon us to wear a mask in school,” Kendall said.
Elena echoed the statement, saying masks should be optional in schools.
“We just want to be given a choice,” she said. “We are not saying get rid of them altogether, and if it makes you comfortable, go ahead and wear it.”
Nathan said it is “ridiculous” that the mask mandates are pushed onto students attending class. He said it feels that vaccinated and unvaccinated students are being separated, and everything is politicized.
“I think it is overwhelming when I just walk around school without a mask and get judged for no reason,” he said.
He added that if he felt he was endangering other people, he would “wear a mask 100 percent.”
“I don’t feel I am threatening anyone. I have a 99 percent chance of living. It’s nothing crazy, almost everyone has gotten the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.