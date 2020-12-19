Despite the shutdowns and loss of tents during the windstorm, Los Portales Restaurant at 12542 Central Ave. in Chino made a decision to devote Tuesday night to children in need, giving away toys to 400 families during its first ever "Santa's Trunk Toy Giveaway."
"They have been hit pretty hard and still manage to give back," said Celina Flores of Chino, owner of Sweet Chilitos who has been allowed by the restaurant to sell gummy candy Tuesday nights with other vendors.
Ms. Flores said 200 people signed up to receive toys in 24 hours so the restaurant kept adding more families.
"I got nervous but then the community just started donating so many toys," she said. "People came in with bags and bags of toys."
Volunteers arrived Tuesday night with hundreds of wrapped toys for children who were entertained.
"It was so awesome, I was in tears," Ms. Flores said.
