McCoy holiday lights drive-through sold out
The McCoy Equestrian Center drive-through holiday lights display scheduled for Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 20 has been sold out. The City of Chino Hills announced the close-out Nov. 20.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino City Hall tree lighting
The annual Christmas tree lighting at Chino City Hall will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place.
Information: 334-3258.
Needy families asked to call police for toys
Families in hardship who need Christmas gifts for their children up to age 16 may contact Sgt. Laura Addy to place their names on a registration list no later than Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Residents who live in Chino Hills and in the West End of San Bernardino County may email name, address, age and gender of their children, and gift preference to Sgt. Addy by emailing her at laddy@sbcsd.org.
Recipients will pick up the gifts in a drive-through event Sunday, Dec. 20. Gifts will be loaded into vehicles after registration confirmation.
Stuff the Sleigh Dec. 3
Chino Police Department will collect toys during its “Stuff the Sleigh” event from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at police headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way in Chino.
Donated toys will be given to UChooz, which will distribute gifts to children. Toys are needed for infant to teen children. Two toy collection boxes will be placed in the front lobby of the police department from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 10.
Legion Holiday BBQ fundraiser
Chino American Legion Post 299 will host its Legion Holiday Barbecue Fundraiser dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The dinner will be held at Chino American Legion, 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Presale tickets purchased before Dec. 9 are $12. After that date, cost is $15.
Barbecue ribs, chuck wagon style beans, homemade coleslaw, corn on the cob and a roll will be served.
Gift baskets will be raffled.
Information: 628-2080.
Thanksgiving table contest underway
The City of Chino Hills is holding a “Thanksgiving Tablescape” contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
The contest will conclude Sunday, Nov. 29.
Residents may submit a photo of their Thanksgiving tablescape to chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Three winners will be selected for the prizes.
Their names will be announced the week of Nov. 30.
