Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday evening a statewide order for Californians to stay at home to try to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic. It went into effect at midnight Thursday and will remain in place until further notice.
The order will not prohibit residents from going to the grocery store for food, visiting the doctor when needed, getting medicine at the pharmacy, taking care of children, elderly relatives or friends or taking the family pet to the veterinarian. Residents will also be able to go outside and take a walk, as long as they adhere to the six-foot rule for social distancing.
“Essential” businesses may stay open and their employees may leave home to go to work, if needed. Among essential businesses are healthcare operations, banks, gas stations, grocery stores, hardware stores, newspapers and media outlets, laundromats, restaurants that provide delivery or take-out, businesses that employ plumbers, waste haulers, electricians and exterminators to maintain safety and sanitation.
Today’s Champion explores how the Chino Valley has changed in the last week as the pandemic grows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.