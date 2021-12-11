Excessive working hours and company harassment are some of the reasons cited by Republic Services sanitation workers for going on strike at 3 a.m. Dec. 9.
Chino Hills residents whose trash day was Thursday had to bring back their containers full of trash, hoping that pickup will resume soon.
But Adan Alvarez of the Teamsters Local 396 that represents the workers, said there was no end in sight, as of Thursday night, the Champion’s presstime.
“Republic Services can fix this today if they wanted to,” Mr. Alvarez said.
More than 400 sanitation workers are employed at the Anaheim and Huntington Beach facilities.
“They are being forced to work long hours and are being threatened with repercussions if they do anything with the union,” Mr. Alvarez said.
A big concern expressed by the employees is that they are working while tired and not feeling safe while doing so, Mr. Alvarez said.
Sanitation worker Omar Estupinian, who works in Chino Hills, said he is forced to work 14 hours a day and is exhausted on the job, creating a safety hazard when operating the large trucks.
“We have no quality of life,” he said. “We are being pushed to the limit and are at a breaking point.”
Those who speak out at company meetings are taken aside and reprimanded, he said.
Sometimes they are escorted into a room and interrogated by six or more superiors.
“We’re not asking for higher wages but just to be treated fairly,” he said. “They make us feel like we’re enemies of the company.”
Mr. Estupinian said conditions worsened after the general manager at the Anaheim facility began to tighten the budget. “He is saving money, yes, by not replacing the people who leave, and giving us more and more work,” he said.
Mr. Alvarez said the Teamsters have been negotiating with Republic Services for the last three months.
Members voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 23.
Mayor Ray Marquez said he is disappointed it has come to this.
“This is not the best timing, especially when we’re looking at contracts,” he said.
The city is currently in negotiations for a new trash hauler, with Republic Services as one of the final four contenders.
Republic Services would not answer specific questions about the strike, stating only that the company “respects the rights of employees to engage in the collective bargaining process, and we continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve fair and competitive labor contracts.”
