Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 9 the “duplex bill” on Sept. 16, it’s time for the City of Chino Hills to adopt a resolution to make it part of the municipal code.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission will discuss adding a section to the code called “urban lot split subdivision and housing development” when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
SB 9, sometimes called the duplex bill, will allow two duplexes on lots meant for single-family homes.
Property owners will be able to subdivide their single-family lots so that as many as four units could be built on the parcel.
Gov. Newsom signed the bill to address the state housing shortage.
The new law will require cities to approve the lot splits without a discretionary review or hearing if they meet design standards.
